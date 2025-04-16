Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    522d MI Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 11 of 12]

    522d MI Relinquishment of Responsibility

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Caryn Yruegas, outgoing Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. of 522d Military Intelligence gives a speech during her relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Apr. 17, 2025. The passing of the colors back to the commander symbolizes the relinquishing of responsibility of the unit and Soldiers by the outgoing senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 09:42
    Photo ID: 8978971
    VIRIN: 250417-A-DO858-1030
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    This work, 522d MI Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 12 of 12], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

