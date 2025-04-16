522d MI Relinquishment of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Caryn Yruegas, outgoing Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. of 522d Military Intelligence gives a speech during her relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Apr. 17, 2025. The passing of the colors back to the commander symbolizes the relinquishing of responsibility of the unit and Soldiers by the outgoing senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)