3-321 FAR Conducts HIMARS Live Fire in Estonia

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, fire a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a live fire exercise at Camp Tapa, Estonia, April 16, 2025. HIMARS provides a reliable and versatile long-range precision fire capability for combat operations. 3-321 FAR, a rotational force supporting V Corps, conducted the HIMARS training in the European Theatre to maintain readiness, develop warfighting capabilities, and increase lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)