    3-321 FAR Conducts HIMARS Live Fire in Estonia [Image 5 of 8]

    3-321 FAR Conducts HIMARS Live Fire in Estonia

    CAMP TAPA, ESTONIA

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, stage a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Camp Tapa, Estonia, April 16, 2025. HIMARS is a light multiple rocket launcher developed in the late 1990s for the United States Army. 3-321 FAR, a rotational force supporting V Corps, conducted the HIMAR training in the European Theatre to maintain readiness, develop warfighting capabilities, and increase lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    This work, 3-321 FAR Conducts HIMARS Live Fire in Estonia [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

