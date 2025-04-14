Rear Admiral Stuart C. Satterwhite visits USS America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (April 16, 2025) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), right, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, commander MyNavy Career Center, left, April 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)