    Rear Admiral Stuart C. Satterwhite visits USS America [Image 1 of 4]

    Rear Admiral Stuart C. Satterwhite visits USS America

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 16, 2025) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), left, talks with Rear Adm. Stuart C. Satterwhite, MyNavy Career Center Commander, right, on the flight deck, April 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 05:03
    Photo ID: 8978674
    VIRIN: 250416-N-TW227-1011
    Resolution: 6716x4477
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    USS America (LHA6)
    Rear Admiral Stuart C. Satterwhite

