    USS America Conducts JS ISE tours [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America Conducts JS ISE tours

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 15, 2025) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), exchanges coins with Capt. Hiroki Okishige, commanding officer of Japan Ship Ise (DDH 182) in the commanding officer’s in-port cabin. April 15. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 04:53
    Photo ID: 8978662
    VIRIN: 250415-N-TW227-1073
    Resolution: 6382x4255
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts JS ISE tours [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USS America (LHA 6)

