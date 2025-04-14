USS America Conducts JS ISE tours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (April 15, 2025) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), talks to Capt. Hiroki Okishige, commanding officer of Japan Ship Ise (DDH 182) on the flight deck. April 15. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)