Coordinated efforts lead to effective crises management

Mark Wampler, Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief, takes a selfie alongside fire and emergency services personnel at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in Sasebo, Japan. For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (Courtesy photo)