Coordinated efforts lead to effective crises management

Courtesy Photo | Mark Wampler, Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mark Wampler, Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief, takes a selfie alongside fire and emergency services personnel at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in Sasebo, Japan. For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams



SASEBO, Japan (April 17, 2025) – In life, there are countless opportunities to demonstrate virtuous character. Many of these opportunities arise unexpectedly and not only test our strength, but our willingness to help those in need. This rings especially true for one family whose experiences shed light on the importance of being aware of one’s surroundings and responding to those who need us most. It is through their story that we are reminded that even the smallest acts of kindness can make all the difference.



Their story starts on a brisk winter afternoon in Sasebo. The breeze made its presence especially prominent and unrelenting on this peculiar day. Only the bravest dared to enter the icy depths of the Sasebo streets, and this particular family was most courageous. They would nary allow a chilly wind to impede on their regular afternoon strolls throughout the neighborhood, even if they had no clue what awaited them. Without hesitation, they pressed on.



The family was in town visiting their eldest daughter, Kelsey Leuzinger, the spouse of a Sailor assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. During the visit, Kelsey casually went outside to grab a pair of gloves from her car when she was confronted with the bizarre sight of a woman in the street.



“Her gray hair was pulled back into a ponytail,” said Kelsey. “She was wearing a short sleeved dress and carrying a handbag and a sweater. She looked to be about 60 years old, and the way she was walking across the road through traffic, I could tell something was off.”



After grabbing her gloves, Kelsey and her mother greeted the mysterious woman with a warm “konnichiwa,” a common greeting in Japanese, and carried on about their walk.



The woman began to follow them.



Maybe it was the warmth in their tone or their welcoming demeanor – whatever it was, it was enough to spark her interest.



“We went on our neighborhood walk for maybe 20 or 30 minutes and headed back toward the house,” said Kelsey.



As the family approached their house, they noticed that same woman. The woman had a kind face but it was clear that she needed assistance.



“I asked her, ‘Are you lost?’ in Japanese,” said Kelsey. “She replied ‘Hai, tasukete.’”



The mysterious woman had told them that she needed help, and Kelsey and her mother had become determined to ensure this woman’s safety.



“I called the Japanese police number,” said Kelsey. “The police officer got me a translator within a minute.”



Meanwhile, the mother immediately jumped up to give the woman her gloves. The biting cold had severely affected the mysterious woman, consuming her entirely.



“My father had mentioned that he saw the woman earlier that morning,” said Kelsey. “She had been wandering about in the cold for no fewer than six hours.”



Shortly after making the call, a police officer arrived. A wave of relief washed over the mother and daughter as the police officer approached the woman and helped guide her back to her home, only a few blocks away.



“It just really warmed my heart,” said Kelsey. “She and the police officer gave the deepest bow, and it really meant a lot to me.”



“There was a similar instance at a cemetery,” said Mark Wampler, Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief.



The sun had begun to set as Wampler took his dog for a walk during the early evening.



He glanced over to find a woman collapsed on the steps leading up to the cemetery.



“The woman couldn’t sit up on her own and did not know where she was; she obviously needed help” said Wampler. “I called my dispatch, and they transferred the call to the Sasebo City Fire Department.”



Wampler’s 39 years of experience in the fire service made for an excellent resource in crises like these.



“I stayed there and comforted her until the ambulance arrived,” said Wampler. “It’s rewarding to see the emergency service system work and knowing that our help can make a difference between a good and bad outcome.”



Incidents like these are a testament to the responsibility that each Sailor has as members of the Sasebo community. The courageous actions of these individuals reinforce the notion: if you see something, do something.



If you or someone you know is experiencing an emergency, call 911 from a DSN or 0956-50-0911 from a mobile device immediately. For more information on emergency management, visit: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Sasebo/Departments/Emergency-Management/