JGSDF 16th Infantry Regiment Commander Col. Takanori Doi Visits CFAS

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) speaks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 16th Infantry Regiment Commander Col. Takanori Doi during an office call at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, April 16, 2025. Doi, whose command augments CFAS’ security forces under the bilateral Guard and Protect agreement during heightened defense postures, visited Fontaine to discuss plans to enhance cooperation and interoperability between JGSDF and CFAS in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 20:11
|Photo ID:
|8978124
|VIRIN:
|250416-N-KW679-1005
|Resolution:
|4445x3597
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
