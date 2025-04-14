Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JGSDF 16th Infantry Regiment Commander Col. Takanori Doi Visits CFAS [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JGSDF 16th Infantry Regiment Commander Col. Takanori Doi Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) speaks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 16th Infantry Regiment Commander Col. Takanori Doi during an office call at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, April 16, 2025. Doi, whose command augments CFAS’ security forces under the bilateral Guard and Protect agreement during heightened defense postures, visited Fontaine to discuss plans to enhance cooperation and interoperability between JGSDF and CFAS in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 20:11
    Photo ID: 8978122
    VIRIN: 250416-N-KW679-1011
    Resolution: 5568x3337
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF 16th Infantry Regiment Commander Col. Takanori Doi Visits CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th Infantry Regiment Commander Col. Takanori Doi Visits CFAS
    JGSDF 16th Infantry Regiment Commander Col. Takanori Doi Visits CFAS
    JGSDF 16th Infantry Regiment Commander Col. Takanori Doi Visits CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Office Call

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download