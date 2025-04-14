Munson Medical Company Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Munson Army Health Center Medical Company, Buffalo Medics, formally welcomed 1st Sgt. Seain Dunne to the formation during a change of responsibility ceremony at Frontier Chapel, April 10. Dunne assumed the duties from 1st Sgt. Jason Robinson, who is retiring later this year.



A first sergeant is the senior enlisted advisor to the commander at the company or troop level. They bridge the gap between enlisted Soldiers and officers, advising on readiness, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life. 1SGs are responsible for enforcing standards, developing Soldiers, managing administrative functions, and ensuring the health and welfare of the unit and their families.