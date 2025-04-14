Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Munson Medical Company Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Munson Medical Company Change of Responsibility

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center Medical Company, Buffalo Medics, formally welcomed 1st Sgt. Seain Dunne to the formation during a change of responsibility ceremony at Frontier Chapel, April 10. Dunne assumed the duties from 1st Sgt. Jason Robinson, who is retiring later this year.

    A first sergeant is the senior enlisted advisor to the commander at the company or troop level. They bridge the gap between enlisted Soldiers and officers, advising on readiness, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life. 1SGs are responsible for enforcing standards, developing Soldiers, managing administrative functions, and ensuring the health and welfare of the unit and their families.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 16:47
    Photo ID: 8977734
    VIRIN: 250410-O-OT285-9120
    Resolution: 4580x3435
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Munson Medical Company Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Munson Medical Company Change of Responsibility
    Munson Medical Company Change of Responsibility
    Munson Medical Company Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Munson Army Health Center

    TAGS

    MEDCOM
    Medical Readiness Command West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download