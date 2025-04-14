Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munson Medical Company Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 3]

    Munson Medical Company Change of Responsibility

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center Medical Company Commander Cpt. Andrew Ingalls passes the guidon to 1st Sgt. Seain Dunne, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Frontier Chapel, April 10. Dunne assumed the duties from 1st Sgt. Jason Robinson, who is retiring later this year.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 16:47
    Photo ID: 8977731
    VIRIN: 250410-O-OT285-1007
    Resolution: 3213x4284
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    This work, Munson Medical Company Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Munson Army Health Center

    MEDCOM
    Medical readiness command west

