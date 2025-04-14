USS Normandy performs PASSEX with Colombian, French ships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) gets into formation to conduct a passing exercise with Colombian frigate ARC Almirante Padilla (FM 51), French amphibious assault ship FS Mistral (L9013), and French frigate FS Surcouf (F711) in the Caribbean Sea, April 14, 2025. Normandy is scheduled to protect U.S. interests in the region and strengthen maritime partnerships through trilateral and multinational maritime operations and Theater Security Cooperation (TSC) port visits. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central, and South American maritime forces leading to improved unity, security, and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Specialist Chief Petty Officer Matthew J. Bender/Released)