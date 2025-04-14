Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSM 50 Detachment performs cross-deck visit with French ship FS Mistral [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HSM 50 Detachment performs cross-deck visit with French ship FS Mistral

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Colin Zychlewicz, the “Valkyries” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50 detachment officer-in-charge deployed with Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), trades patches with sailors assigned to French amphibious assault ship FS Mistral (L9013) during a trilateral passing exercise and cross-deck visit in the Caribbean Sea April 14, 2025. Normandy is scheduled to protect U.S. interests in the region and strengthen maritime partnerships through trilateral and multinational maritime operations and Theater Security Cooperation (TSC) port visits. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central, and South American maritime forces leading to improved unity, security, and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Specialist Chief Petty Officer Matthew J. Bender/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 14:36
    Photo ID: 8977340
    VIRIN: 250414-N-MT837-7262
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM 50 Detachment performs cross-deck visit with French ship FS Mistral [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Dylan Kinee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSM 50 Detachment performs cross-deck visit with French ship FS Mistral
    HSM 50 Detachment performs cross-deck visit with French ship FS Mistral
    USS Normandy performs PASSEX with Colombian, French ships
    USS Normandy performs PASSEX with Colombian, French ships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Fleet
    Colombia Navy
    French Navy
    NAVSOUTH
    Ships and Sailors
    USS Normandy (CG 60)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download