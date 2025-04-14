HSM 50 Detachment performs cross-deck visit with French ship FS Mistral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Colin Zychlewicz, the “Valkyries” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50 detachment officer-in-charge deployed with Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), trades patches with sailors assigned to French amphibious assault ship FS Mistral (L9013) during a trilateral passing exercise and cross-deck visit in the Caribbean Sea April 14, 2025. Normandy is scheduled to protect U.S. interests in the region and strengthen maritime partnerships through trilateral and multinational maritime operations and Theater Security Cooperation (TSC) port visits. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central, and South American maritime forces leading to improved unity, security, and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Specialist Chief Petty Officer Matthew J. Bender/Released)