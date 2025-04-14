Old State House, Massachusetts, site of the Boston Massacre. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 14:40
|Photo ID:
|8977349
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-JK986-4939
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|20.52 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Historical Sites in Boston [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.