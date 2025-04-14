USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) ABCM Riley Retirement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250331-N-VA510-2261 Suffolk, Va. (March 28, 2025) Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Hawa Riley, assigned to the Nimitz-class Aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks during her retirement ceremony in Suffolk, Virginia, March 28, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira)