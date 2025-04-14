Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) ABCM Riley Retirement [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) ABCM Riley Retirement

    SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250331-N-VA510-2261 Suffolk, Va. (March 28, 2025) Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Hawa Riley, assigned to the Nimitz-class Aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks during her retirement ceremony in Suffolk, Virginia, March 28, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 09:53
    Photo ID: 8976730
    VIRIN: 250331-N-VA510-2261
    Resolution: 3696x2456
    Size: 904.95 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) ABCM Riley Retirement [Image 4 of 4], by SA Oliver McCain Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) ABCM Riley Retirement
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) ABCM Riley Retirement
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) ABCM Riley Retirement
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) ABCM Riley Retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERVICE
    JCS
    USN
    RCOH
    VA510

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download