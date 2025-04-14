USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) ABCM Riley Retirement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250331-N-VA510-1353 Suffolk, Va. (March 28, 2025) Command Master Chief Brandy Gennette, command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks during the retirement ceremony of Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Hawa Riley in Suffolk, Virginia, March 28, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service

life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira)