A U.S. Airman attending the Wyvern Warfighting Week BeddownLDR professional development course, takes notes at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 9, 2025. BeddownLDR’s course is for military leaders needing to accelerate change and adapt to new theatres. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 09:20
|Photo ID:
|8976640
|VIRIN:
|250409-F-MO337-1168
|Resolution:
|4945x3290
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st FW hosts Wyvern Warfighter Week [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st FW hosts Wyvern Warfighter Week
No keywords found.