    31st FW hosts Wyvern Warfighter Week [Image 1 of 3]

    31st FW hosts Wyvern Warfighter Week

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing stand in formation on the flight line at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 9, 2025. Every squadron and group across the Wing joined together on the flightline to engage in a morning of uniform inspections and physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    This work, 31st FW hosts Wyvern Warfighter Week [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

