31st FW hosts Wyvern Warfighter Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing stand in formation on the flight line at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 9, 2025. Every squadron and group across the Wing joined together on the flightline to engage in a morning of uniform inspections and physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)