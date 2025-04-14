Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Lieutenant Junior Grade JungHyun Seo [Image 2 of 2]

    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Lieutenant Junior Grade JungHyun Seo

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade JungHyun Seo credits his Boy Scout mentors for inspiring him to become an officer in the U.S. Navy. Seo, a native of Fairfax, Virginia, serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the leader of the clinic’s Human Resources Department.

