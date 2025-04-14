Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade JungHyun Seo credits his Boy Scout mentors for inspiring him to become an officer in the U.S. Navy. Seo, a native of Fairfax, Virginia, serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the leader of the clinic’s Human Resources Department.
I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Lieutenant Junior Grade JungHyun Seo
