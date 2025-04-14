I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Lieutenant Junior Grade JungHyun Seo

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade JungHyun Seo credits his Boy Scout mentors for inspiring...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade JungHyun Seo credits his Boy Scout mentors for inspiring him to become an officer in the U.S. Navy. Seo, a native of Fairfax, Virginia, serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the leader of the clinic’s Human Resources Department. see less | View Image Page

A Sailor serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point credits his Boy Scout mentors for setting him on the path to serving in the U.S. Navy.



Lieutenant Junior Grade JungHyun Seo serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the lead for the facility’s Human Resources Department.



“I grew up with Boy Scout mentors who spoke highly of their time as an officer in the U.S. Navy,” said Seo. “They taught me a lot about what it means to serve one’s country but also about lessons they learned from their officer career.”



Seo, a native of Fairfax, Virginia, is one of the clinic’s Health Care Administration Officers. He leads a team of Sailors and civilians who support fellow staff members by providing pay, personnel management and awards and recognition actions.



His team also manages hiring and recruitment actions while monitoring the deployment readiness of the clinic’s active-duty Sailors.



“Coming from the civilian side of healthcare, it was a learning curve to apply my background in healthcare administration to the needs and opportunities of the clinic and the air station,” said Seo.



Cherry Point is a small part of the Defense Health Agency and Navy Medicine, said Seo. It is fulfilling to see how the clinic’s daily operations contribute to their wider mission he continued.