Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sunset veteran march honors past, present [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sunset veteran march honors past, present

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    01.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Members of the NATO Joint Engineer Division at Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, walk the memorial bridge in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2025. At sunset each evening, 48 pairs of lights flicker on at marching pace on the bridge “De Oversteek” (or “The Crossing” in English) to commemorate the 48 American service members who died during the Waal River crossing operation during World War II on Sept. 20, 1944.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 09:57
    Photo ID: 8976580
    VIRIN: 250115-A-A0949-5862
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 371.76 KB
    Location: BRUNSSUM, NL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset veteran march honors past, present [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sunset veteran march honors past, present
    Sunset veteran march honors past, present
    Sunset veteran march honors past, present
    Sunset veteran march honors past, present

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sunset veteran march honors past, present

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nijmegen
    Waal river crossing
    80th
    Sunset March
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download