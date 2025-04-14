Members of the NATO Joint Engineer Division at Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, walk the memorial bridge in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2025. At sunset each evening, 48 pairs of lights flicker on at marching pace on the bridge “De Oversteek” (or “The Crossing” in English) to commemorate the 48 American service members who died during the Waal River crossing operation during World War II on Sept. 20, 1944.
Sunset veteran march honors past, present
