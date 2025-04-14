Sunset veteran march honors past, present

Courtesy Photo | Members of the NATO Joint Engineer Division at Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the NATO Joint Engineer Division at Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, walk the memorial bridge in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2025. At sunset each evening, 48 pairs of lights flicker on at marching pace on the bridge “De Oversteek” (or “The Crossing” in English) to commemorate the 48 American service members who died during the Waal River crossing operation during World War II on Sept. 20, 1944. see less | View Image Page

Editor's Note: The following story is a part of USAG Benelux’s “Honoring our Legacy” series in which we tell stories of World War I, World War II, the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and alliance achievements throughout the decades.



BRUNSSUM, Netherlands – Twenty-six flimsy canvas boats struck across the Dutch Waal River in broad daylight under heavy enemy fire in what could have been considered a suicide mission on Sept. 20, 1944. This operation to capture the Waal (Road) Bridge and the Nijmegen Railway Bridge in the Netherlands stood as part of the World War II Operation Market Garden.



After creating a smoke screen so the crossing could be performed under cover, boats launched with up to 13 men, some rowing with the butts of their rifles, but the wind dispersed the smoke quickly, leaving them exposed in the middle of the river. Forty-eight American troops were lost in the river crossing which ultimately proved successful in garnering control of the Waal River bridges.



The paratroopers of the U.S. Army 307th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division navigated the boats, taking several trips, full of American infantrymen to the opposing shore in this treacherous mission. Just over 80 years later, as an alumnus of this same engineer battalion, Staff Officer (Lt. Col.) John Nance, NATO Joint Engineer Division at Allied Joint Force Command (JFC) Brunssum, took advantage of the historical site’s proximity to his duty station to hold his promotion ceremony.



Nance was familiar with the legacy of the engineers as he had participated and helped organize an annual commemorative event while stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, a decade earlier. Each year on the installation, the 307th reenacts the heroic 1944 crossing at a local lake.



As of 2013, the city of Nijmegen finished construction of a new bridge, “De Oversteek” (or “The Crossing” in English), dedicated to the service of the 48 Soldiers who lost their lives during the transport across the river. As the sun sets each day, 48 pairs of light posts flicker on— pair by pair—as a veteran walks the 12-minute stretch of the bridge. Nance took the historical opportunity to march the path with his Family and fellow servicemembers to lay a wreath at the memorial in remembrance of the Soldiers’ sacrifice before his new rank was bestowed upon him.



“Each light is connected to a Soldier that was killed. It is a very humbling experience,” said Nance.



The event had turned into a professional development outing for the entire division. The Nijmegen city’s veterans’ organization—who ensures a veteran is available for the walk each evening no matter the weather—and Dutch World War II reenactors were among the crowd.



“We are bonded with history as military [servicemembers],” said Dutch Adjutant Jan Erpeka, NATO Joint Engineer Division at JFC Brunssum, and organizer of the professional development event. “The stories are still told … in the Netherlands.”



The significance of this commemoration and thousands of others nationwide are not lost on the younger generations as evidenced by the youthful participants in the reenactor group. Additionally, many other veterans have gone to great lengths to travel the length of the bridge to honor the troops.



This past September, the 80th anniversary of the crossing brought the deputy commander of the 82nd Airborne Division along with 120 American Soldiers as part of more than 8,000 participants to the bridge.



Earlier in the year, two veterans on separate occasions expressed their dying wishes to cross the bridge—one in a wheelchair and the other in a hospital bed in the drenching rain—and soon after both passed away.



“We have an amazing opportunity here in Europe. It’s cool that 80 years later they are still erecting memorials,” said Nance, as he emphasized the uniqueness of experiencing historical sites of bravery and taking time to remember those who previously served. “For anyone that would participate in the Sunset March, it’s an amazing experience.”