Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lakenheath Intermediate School MoMC 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lakenheath Intermediate School MoMC 2025

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Students and staff from Lakenheath Intermediate School gather together for Month of the Military Child at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 15, 2025. MoMC raises awareness and celebrates the contributions of military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 03:44
    Photo ID: 8976395
    VIRIN: 250415-F-AX516-1024
    Resolution: 5098x3392
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lakenheath Intermediate School MoMC 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lakenheath Intermediate School MoMC 2025
    Lakenheath Intermediate School MoMC 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    school
    group photo
    purple
    MoMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download