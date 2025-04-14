Lakenheath Intermediate School MoMC 2025

Students and staff from Lakenheath Intermediate School gather together for Month of the Military Child at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 15, 2025. MoMC raises awareness and celebrates the contributions of military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
