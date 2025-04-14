Lakenheath Intermediate School MoMC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students and staff from Lakenheath Intermediate School gather together for Month of the Military Child at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 15, 2025. The official color for MoMC is purple, used to represent all military services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)