ROKMC 76th Birthday

Service members with the U.S. Marine Corps and Republic of Korea Marine Corps (ROKMC) prepare to cut a cake during a ceremony at ROKMC Headquarters, Camp Baran, South Korea, April 15, 2025. The ceremony was held to commemorate the ROKMC's 76th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)