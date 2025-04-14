ROKMC 76th Birthday

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP BARAN, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ju Il-Seok, commandant of the ROKMC, gives a speech during a ceremony for the ROKMC's birthday at ROKMC Headquarters, Camp Baran, South Korea, April 15, 2025. The ceremony was held to commemorate the ROKMC's 76th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

