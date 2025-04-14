ROKMC 76th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ju Il-Seok, commandant of the ROKMC, gives a speech during a ceremony for the ROKMC's birthday at ROKMC Headquarters, Camp Baran, South Korea, April 15, 2025. The ceremony was held to commemorate the ROKMC's 76th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)