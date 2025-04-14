Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Mans Ship's Store [Image 4 of 4]

    Sailor Mans Ship's Store

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Retail Services Specialist Seaman Xinhong Chen, from Brooklyn, New York, mans the ship store aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Pacific Ocean, April 13, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 01:08
    Photo ID: 8976291
    VIRIN: 250413-N-AS506-1002
    Resolution: 5462x3641
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Sailor Mans Ship's Store [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gridley
    Deployment
    Retail Specialist

