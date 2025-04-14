Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCBA Maintenance [Image 1 of 4]

    SCBA Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Aaron Columbia, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, performs self-contained breathing apparatus maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Pacific Ocean, April 13, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 01:08
    Photo ID: 8976288
    VIRIN: 250413-N-AS506-1022
    Resolution: 2974x5293
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Gridley
    Damage Control
    SCBA
    Deployment

