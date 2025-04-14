NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 14, 2025) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, April 14, 2025. Minnesota returns to its homeport following its first operational tasking while forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)
USS Minnesota Returns Home to Naval Base Guam
