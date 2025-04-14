USS Minnesota Returns Home to Naval Base Guam

Photo By Lt. James Caliva | NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 14, 2025) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS...... read more read more Photo By Lt. James Caliva | NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 14, 2025) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, April 14, 2025. Minnesota returns to its homeport following its first operational tasking while forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 14, 2025) – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returned to its homeport of Naval Base Guam following its first operational tasking while forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region, April 14, 2025.



“This first operational tasking following Minnesota’s recent homeport shift demonstrated the submarine’s operational readiness and the capabilities the Virginia-class brings to the Indo-Pacific region,” said Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “Their performance is a clear reflection of the high standards and strategic impact expected of our forward-deployed assets. Minnesota has proven itself ready to meet the sustained operational tempo of our Pacific Submarine Force—truly living up to its motto, From the North, Power!”



Minnesota’s operations included a port visit to Western Australia, marking the first of two planned U.S. Virginia-class fast-attack submarine visits to HMAS Stirling in 2025. While in the region, the crew took part in at-sea operations as part of the Submarine Command Course and participated in Exercise Lungfish, a tactical development exercise between the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy. The submarine also visited Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory, supporting bilateral engagements and hosting tours for local officials.



“These port visits were an outstanding opportunity to strengthen international partnerships and reinforce the Navy’s forward presence with our allies,” said Cmdr. Jeffrey Cornielle, commanding officer, USS Minnesota. “Working side-by-side with our Australian counterparts helped sharpen our undersea warfighting skills. That kind of tactical development is vital—not just for increasing our own readiness, but for enhancing interoperability with allied warfighters deployed shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”



Beyond operations at sea, the crew engaged in community outreach throughout Australia, delivering STEM presentations at local schools and volunteering with programs for at-risk youth.



“The Sailors of Minnesota truly embodied what it means to serve, whether they were inspiring students with stories of life aboard a submarine or giving their time to support the local community,” said Master Chief Missile Technician Kevin Lewis, USS Minnesota, Chief of the Boat. “What they did went beyond the uniform. Every connection they made helped build trust, show our values in action, and strengthen the relationships that support our presence in the region.”



Commissioned on Sept. 7, 2013, in Norfolk, Virginia, Minnesota is the 10th Virginia-class submarine to enter service. On Nov. 26, 2024, Minnesota became the first Virginia-class submarine to join the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed submarine squadron, along with four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines based in Guam. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota operates at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force’s forward-deployed presence and supporting the vision of peace through strength and a free and open Indo-Pacific.