New Leadership at the Helm to Drive Warfighter Readiness and Medical Force Generation

[250411]- N- [FT324] – [3025]. ROTA, Spain. Apr. 11, 2025. The official party and attendees stood in solemn observance as the invocation was delivered, marking the ceremonial beginning of the change of command ceremony for U.S. Naval Hospital Rota. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mr. Everette Lopez/ Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)