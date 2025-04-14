[250411]- N- [FT324] – [3025]. ROTA, Spain. Apr. 11, 2025. The official party and attendees stood in solemn observance as the invocation was delivered, marking the ceremonial beginning of the change of command ceremony for U.S. Naval Hospital Rota. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mr. Everette Lopez/ Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8973439
|VIRIN:
|250411-N-FT324-3025
|Resolution:
|1650x1100
|Size:
|519.45 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Leadership at the Helm to Drive Warfighter Readiness and Medical Force Generation [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.