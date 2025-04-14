[250411]- N- [FT324] – [3794]. ROTA, Spain. Apr. 11, 2025. Outgoing Commanding Officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Captain William T. Scouten and incoming Commanding Officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Captain Michael G. Mercado, salute each other during the assumption of command ceremony inside the Naval Station Rota Chapel. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mr. Everette Lopez/ Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8973449
|VIRIN:
|250411-N-FT324-3794
|Resolution:
|1650x1100
|Size:
|561.44 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Hometown:
|STOCKTON, MANITOBA, CA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Leadership at the Helm to Drive Warfighter Readiness and Medical Force Generation [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.