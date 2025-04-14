Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF Marines participate in Battalion-Wide Exercise [Image 9 of 13]

    CBIRF Marines participate in Battalion-Wide Exercise

    NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force decontaminate a simulated casualty during a training exercise at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, on Apr. 8, 2025. The Marines participated in a battalion-wide exercise across Virginia and Maryland, simulating multiple coordinated attacks. The high-risk training scenarios focused on reconnaissance, decontamination, and casualty rescue were designed to sharpen lifesaving skills and enhance overall unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 15:12
    Photo ID: 8973438
    VIRIN: 250408-M-JC426-1384
    Resolution: 6720x4478
    Size: 12.25 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBIRF Marines participate in Battalion-Wide Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    Readiness
    CBIRF
    MilitaryTraining
    ChemicalBiological
    NASPaxRiver

