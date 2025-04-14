CBIRF Marines participate in Battalion-Wide Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force extract a simulated casualty during a training exercise at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, on Apr. 8, 2025. The Marines participated in a battalion-wide exercise across Virginia and Maryland, simulating multiple coordinated attacks. The high-risk training scenarios focused on reconnaissance, decontamination, and casualty rescue were designed to sharpen lifesaving skills and enhance overall unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)