USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Routine Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Cody Stenger, assigned to air department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), stands by to signal an F/A-18E Super Hornet during routine flight operations on the flight deck, April 9, 2025. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) is the Joint Force’s most complex integrated training event and prepares naval task forces for sustained high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides America’s civilian leaders and commanders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gladjimi Balisage)