USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance on the Fantail

Sailors assigned to deck department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), reinstall a J-bar davit bracket during routine maintenance on the fantail, April 9, 2025. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) is the Joint Force’s most complex integrated training event and prepares naval task forces for sustained high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides America’s civilian leaders and commanders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gladjimi Balisage)