    Air National Guard and Royal Thai Air Force begin planning on Enduring Partners 25 [Image 2 of 2]

    Air National Guard and Royal Thai Air Force begin planning on Enduring Partners 25

    THAILAND

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Group photo from the Initial Planning Conference (IPC) for Enduring Partners 2025 in Thailand from February 6, 2025. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 11:39
    Photo ID: 8867702
    VIRIN: 250206-D-MN117-7832
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 555.52 KB
    Location: TH
    This work, Air National Guard and Royal Thai Air Force begin planning on Enduring Partners 25 [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard and Royal Thai Air Force begin planning on Enduring Partners 25
    Air National Guard and Royal Thai Air Force begin planning on Enduring Partners 25

    Air National Guard
    Washington Air National Guard
    Thailand
    EnduringPartners

