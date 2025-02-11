Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Enlistment to Excellence: A Journey of Service, Leadership and Lifelong Learning [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Enlistment to Excellence: A Journey of Service, Leadership and Lifelong Learning

    AFGHANISTAN

    02.05.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    Then Capt. Lasherdo Harris during a deployment in Afghanistan in 2018 where she served as the administrative officer for a Security Forces Assistance Brigade. Harris is now a lieutenant colonel and is the military assistant to the commanding general, United States Army Combined Arms Center (CAC) and earned her doctorate in business administration with a focus on employee engagement from Walden University in 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2018
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 11:36
    Photo ID: 8867683
    VIRIN: 180225-A-XX999-1002
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 239.68 KB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Enlistment to Excellence: A Journey of Service, Leadership and Lifelong Learning [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Enlistment to Excellence: A Journey of Service, Leadership and Lifelong Learning
    From Enlistment to Excellence: A Journey of Service, Leadership and Lifelong Learning
    From Enlistment to Excellence: A Journey of Service, Leadership and Lifelong Learning
    From Enlistment to Excellence: A Journey of Service, Leadership and Lifelong Learning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Enlistment to Excellence: A Journey of Service, Leadership and Lifelong Learning

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAC
    TRADOC
    US ARMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download