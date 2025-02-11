From Enlistment to Excellence: A Journey of Service, Leadership and Lifelong Learning

Then Capt. Lasherdo Harris during a deployment in Afghanistan in 2018 where she served as the administrative officer for a Security Forces Assistance Brigade. Harris is now a lieutenant colonel and is the military assistant to the commanding general, United States Army Combined Arms Center (CAC) and earned her doctorate in business administration with a focus on employee engagement from Walden University in 2024.
