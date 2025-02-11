Then Sgt. Lasherdo Harris performing training in Korea as a chemical operations specialist before she decided to become a commissioned officer. Harris is now a lieutenant colonel and is the military assistant to the commanding general, United States Army Combined Arms Center (CAC) and earned her doctorate in business administration with a focus on employee engagement from Walden University in 2024.
From Enlistment to Excellence: A Journey of Service, Leadership and Lifelong Learning
