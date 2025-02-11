Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE timber salvage in full swing after Hurricane Helene's fury [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE timber salvage in full swing after Hurricane Helene's fury

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    A log loader stacks fallen trees onto a truck for transport, at J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project, October 09, 2024. The Thurmond Project, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, sustained severe damage to its forested areas as Hurricane Helene traveled across Georgia and South Carolina.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 09:26
    Photo ID: 8867477
    VIRIN: 241009-O-YC428-8491
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE timber salvage in full swing after Hurricane Helene's fury [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE timber salvage in full swing after Hurricane Helene's fury
    USACE timber salvage in full swing after Hurricane Helene's fury

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE timber salvage in full swing after Hurricane Helene's fury

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download