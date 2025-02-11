USACE timber salvage in full swing after Hurricane Helene's fury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A wheeled skidder removes a tree knocked down by extreme winds from Hurricane Helen at the J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project, October 09, 2024. The Thurmond Project, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, sustained severe damage to its forested areas as Hurricane Helene traveled across Georgia and South Carolina.