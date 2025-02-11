Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alexis Martinez photographs a patient’s heart using a digital nuclear camera. The El Paso Texas native is a nuclear medicine technologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. “I like the diversity of studies I do, and the broad spectrum of patients I get to see,” says Martinez. “It’s important to live a healthy, active lifestyle, do routine primary healthcare visits, and avoid processed foods.” February is Heart Health Month. Learn about your risks for heart disease and stroke, and stay "heart healthy" for yourself and your loved ones.