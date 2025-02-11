Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heart Health Month [Image 1 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Michael Campbell 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alexis Martinez photographs a patient’s heart using a digital nuclear camera. The El Paso Texas native is a nuclear medicine technologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. “I like the diversity of studies I do, and the broad spectrum of patients I get to see,” says Martinez. “It’s important to live a healthy, active lifestyle, do routine primary healthcare visits, and avoid processed foods.” February is Heart Health Month. Learn about your risks for heart disease and stroke, and stay "heart healthy" for yourself and your loved ones.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 09:22
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heart Health Month [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AcrossTheMHS #HeartHealthMonth #NavyMedicine #FacesofNHJax

