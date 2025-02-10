VP-26 Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon

250211-N-HM576-1014 NAS SIGONELLA, Sicily (Feb. 11, 2025) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Kyle Allen performs a surge tank pressure relief valve inspection on the P-8A Poseidon. The Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)
