    VP-26 Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon [Image 1 of 3]

    VP-26 Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    250211-N-HM576-1008 NAS SIGONELLA, Sicily (Feb. 11, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Axel Cartagena removes a panel on the P-8A Poseidon for maintenance. The Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

