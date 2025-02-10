Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDG 105 NON-LEATHAL WEAPONS TRAINING [Image 6 of 7]

    DDG 105 NON-LEATHAL WEAPONS TRAINING

    JAPAN

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2025) Sailors participate in a non-lethal weapons training course amidships on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

