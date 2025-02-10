PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2025) Sailors participate in a non-lethal weapons training course amidships on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 00:55
|Photo ID:
|8867081
|VIRIN:
|250208-N-BS159-3120
|Resolution:
|3031x2956
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DDG 105 NON-LEATHAL WEAPONS TRAINING [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.