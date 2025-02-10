A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SpainSat NG-1 mission launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Jan. 29, 2025. This mission will support secure communications capabilities for military and government operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Robert Mason)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 20:41
|Photo ID:
|8866796
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-BF973-7885
|Resolution:
|6000x4005
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SpainSat NG-1 launch [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.